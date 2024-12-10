It’s easy to get caught up in the Los Angeles Rams hype. And there’s hope for reinforcements for their big game against the 49ers. But the Rams win over the Bills does not prove they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Matthew Stafford hit high gear, throwing for 320 yards and the clinching score with 1:54 left in the 44-42 victory on Sunday. Puka Nacua showed up big time, and Kyren Williams also excelled.

There’s no doubt the win brought excitement to a Rams season that started slow. And the Rams have won six of their last eight games. However, this team has too big of a flaw to be in the Super Bowl mix.

Rams HC Sean McVay needs more help on the defensive side

The Rams have been burned for 41, 37, and 42 points this season. And two of those totals came in the last three games. Yes, the Rams gave up 42 points against the Bills and still won. But that’s not a formula for playoff success.

A few weeks ago, McVay seemed pleased with the efforts of his defense, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I thought defensively I was really pleased with the way that we played (against the Dolphins),” McVay said. “That’s a really explosive offense. I thought we were able to limit them, create a bunch of negative plays, get some turnovers, give really good short fields to the offense. And then, ultimately, we weren't able to capitalize. There wasn't any sort of semblance of complimentary football. And that's where we have to be able to improve. And fortunately, it is a short week.

“Sometimes, these bad tastes that you have in your mouth after a game like this, you say, ‘Let's go back to work. Let's really look at it, and let's come back with the right mindset.”

Still, NFL analysts like Chris Simms seem to like the Rams overall, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Detroit and Philadelphia, we know that they are the two best teams in the NFC, but nobody is going to like to see the Rams come to town,” Simms said. “If you take Detroit and Philadelphia off of the list, the Rams could beat anybody. With that offensive line, that is the big change, for me, for that football team.”

But the key words by Simms are “if you take Detroit and Philadelphia off the list.” In other words, at their very best the Rams are only the third-best team in the NFC. Therefore, they can’t lay claim to being a true Super Bowl contender because they can’t hang with the Eagles and Lions. They already lost to both of those teams this season.

There’s nothing wrong with Rams’ offense

On the good side of things, the Rams can mix it up offensively with anyone. The game against the Bills proves it.

Stafford said the offensive line played a key role in racking up all those points against a highly regarded defense like the Bills, according to therams.com.

“I think our guys did an amazing job up front,” Stafford said. “When you look at it, in the run game, in the pass game, did a great job of keeping me clean against a really good rush. And then we had some creases in the run game, too. So, it starts with those guys. And when they do that, it allows us to go operate.”

McVay said it came down to rhythm.

“The offensive staff and then the players, I just thought they were able to establish a rhythm. When you're converting on third downs and then you can have plays that play off of plays and you're finishing drives in the red area. That was excellent, that feels like really good football.”

Of course, having guys like Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp make a big difference for the offense. McVay called Nacua a guy who brings a spark, according to nbcsports.com.

“He was awesome,” McVay said. “He’s so physically and mentally tough. Love him. Igniter is one of the biggest compliments I can give somebody. You elevate everybody around you, you bring an energy to this football team, and he certainly did that today.”

Nacua missed several weeks with a knee injury earlier this season, but he’s up to 54 catches for 708 yards with three touchdowns in eight games. He’s had at least 100 yards in four games in 2024.

But what is bottom line for Rams?

If offense could be the only component for a Super Bowl run, the Rams would be a strong bet to get there. However, it takes both sides of the ball. And the Rams could do nothing against Allen, prompting an other wordly comment from McVay, according to theramswire.com.

“Josh Allen is an alien,” he said. “Some of the stuff he can do and the things he can create, we knew he was capable of that. He’s shown that. It’s why he’s as well-respected and regarded in this league as he is. it’s all deserved and earned, but our guys found a way to just make enough plays to be able to come out on top.”

McVay acknowledged his defense had a tough time.

“It’s such a fine line,” McVay said. “I thought (Allen) did a great job moving. We had some good movements up front where you’re trying to have some ‘cover-me’s’ and different things like that. But if you leave a gap open, he’s going to step up. He can extend, keep his eyes down the field or he can run away from you. He can break tackles. I mean, he’s a nightmare to defend. And so it’s a balance. I don’t think you can just sit back and let him navigate the pocket. He can beat you from the pocket, he can beat you with his mind. He can beat you with his arm. (And) he can beat you with his legs. It’s why he’s a legitimate MVP candidate. It’s why he’s one of the best players in this league.”