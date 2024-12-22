Cold weather never left the Los Angeles Rams on ice Sunday. The frigid weather in New York handed no effect on a franchise spoiled with sunny rays and a coastal breeze. Turns out there's a side of the Rams Kyren Williams mentioned that few know about.

The Rams became the one doing the plowing under temperatures built for snow. Los Angeles rode its way to a 19-9 road win over the Jets. Williams grabbed 23 handoffs, wearing down the host team with 122 yards.

The Pro Bowler comes from a cold weather place. He played his college ball in South Bend, Indiana — where the temperatures drop under 30 in December. The former Notre Dame star told Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network he and the Rams are equipped for these elements. The warm weather stereotype doesn't apply to the 2024 Rams.

“That’s what I do. Literally, I’m built for this,” Williams said. “So every time I get a chance, I’m going to make the most of it.”

Expand Tweet

Rams and Kyren Williams flipping switch late in year

The Rams once thrashed defenses off the air attack. Matthew Stafford arrived via trade in 2021 to ignite the lost element missing from Sean McVay's offense. That electric passing game culminated in the Super Bowl LVI title run.

Stafford no longer needs to rely solely on his arm to will the Rams to victory. McVay trusts his largest five options to plow the road and give Williams running room.

Williams since has become the newest 1,000-yard rushing star in L.A. And for a franchise known for producing star backs named Steven Jackson, Marshall Faulk, and Eric Dickerson. Yet Williams knows who the most important group is who gives him his yardage totals.

“It's a shout out to my O-lineman,” Williams told Garafolo. “They see me making that first contact. They're always behind me and start pushing. They give me more yards.”

Williams gashed the Jets with 27 yards through his first four carries. The former fifth round find then trailed his left guard to tally 13 yards during the second quarter. He punched the ball into the end zone two plays later on his two-yarder — his lone touchdown of the afternoon.

But here's where the Rams prove their cold weather side. Los Angeles settled for only 110 aerial yards from Stafford at MetLife Stadium. Williams and the ground game performed the heavy lifting — tallying more yards at 132. It's the first time this season the running attack out-performed the passing game.

The Rams' new philosophy has them getting hot late. L.A. is now winners of four straight games. At 9-6, the Rams are in position to clinch the NFC West title either by Dec. 28 or Jan. 5.

Turns out, these Rams heat up even when the temperatures drop under 25 degrees.