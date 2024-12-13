Brock Purdy has constantly been asked to prove himself to pundits and fans since becoming the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. His excellent 2023-24 campaign, which culminated with a Super Bowl appearance, still did not silence all the critics. The skepticism is at full force amid his poor effort in a critical 12-6 loss to the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football.

The third-year QB struggled on a rainy night in Levi's Stadium, completing less than 50 percent of his pass attempts (14-of-31) for 142 yards. His most egregious mistake was a fourth-quarter interception near the end zone that came on a throw he forced while under pressure. Purdy is obviously not the only player who warrants blame for the rough offensive showing, though. Deebo Samuel inexplicably dropped a pass that could have resulted in a touchdown, and consequently the 49ers kicked a tie-breaking field goal instead of putting four extra points on the scoreboard.

Moreover, linebacker De'Vondre Campbell decided he did not feel like playing, per head coach Kyle Shanahan, and abandoned his teammates in the second half. His presence on the field could have possibly made a difference against a Rams squad that drilled three consecutive field goals to end the game.

Purdy is taking accountability for the 49ers' shortcomings, however, following an outcome that should be the final dagger in their 2024-25 season.

49ers QB Brock Purdy owns the TNF loss vs. Rams

“I had to be better for this team and didn't play my best tonight,” the 2023 Pro Bowl selection and NFL passer rating leader said after the loss, via NFL on CBS. “Got to watch the film and see what happened, where my mindset was at with each play. But I just feel like I had a lot of plays left out there that I could have made for our team. Thought the defense and special teams played so good. That's what's hurting me. I feel like I failed the team.”

True leaders take their lumps after a disappointing game and vow to improve. Purdy has dedicated himself to being more than a feel-good story. He wants to be a viable quarterback of a championship-caliber franchise, a label that he undeniably earned last season. This year, though, Purdy and the 49ers as a whole are operating below full capacity.

Expand Tweet

Injuries to Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams have severely hampered the offense, but Purdy still expects himself to perform at a higher level. He has thrown for 3,174 passing yards and 15 touchdowns while posting a 65.0 completion percentage and nine interceptions in 13 games. Those numbers will make it a bit harder for ownership to fork over a substantial contract extension.

But Purdy has accomplished a great deal in a short period of time, and that includes earning the respect of the locker room. He can learn from this latest pitfall and come back stronger. The entire organization needs to employ that same philosophy in the final month of a bitterly dissatisfying football season.