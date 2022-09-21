Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games.

According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not revealed–including the substance he took and how the investigation started.

It’s quite the brutal blow for the Rams, especially since Hopkins is one of the only two active tight ends on the roster. That means they will have to promote someone from the practice squad or find his immediate replacement as they gear up for their Week 3 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Roger Carter Jr. and Jared Pinkney are considered to be potential candidates to fill in Brycen Hopkins’ spot as tight end behind Tyler Higbee. Aside from the Cardinals game, Hopkins is now slated to miss their matches against the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

For what it’s worth, Hopkins is the second Rams player to receive at least three games in suspension this season over PED violation. Before the 2022 campaign started, nose tackle Bobby Brown has been given a six-game ban as well.

This is certainly not the star Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald and the rest of the Rams imagined. While they won their second game, they certainly would want to avoid distractions as they attempt to keep the momentum going in their favor.