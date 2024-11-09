The Los Angeles Rams are riding high on a three-game win streak after a 1-4 start to their season. In their Week 10 Monday Night Football matchup against the Miami Dolphins, they'll get two big pieces back to their offense as they are expected to activate offensive linemen Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson from injured reserve, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Both players were full participants in practice on Thursday and Friday.

The Rams ruled out RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) and NT Neville Gallimore (shoulder). S Kam Curl (knee), OL Kevin Dotson (ankle/knee) and ILB Christian Rozeboom (neck) are questionable.

Rams need to stay hot to make the postseason

Los Angeles has made the postseason in three of the last four years. If anyone knows what Rams head coach Sean McVay is capable of, it's his former coaching colleague, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. He spoke highly of McVay ahead of their upcoming MNF matchup.

“I think it’s the collective understanding of what’s trying to get done, I think between Sean [McVay] and Mike LaFleur, both guys that I’m very close with,” McDaniel said. “They have a supreme conviction in what they’re trying to do and very good at articulating it to their players so you have a unit functioning in unison which forces defenses to play sound, and generally if you’re overplaying something, they have something to offset it so that you can take advantage of that overplay.”

“I think just the various ways that they can attack you as well,” McDaniel continued. “If your pass rush isn’t getting home, the offense paired with the arm talent of (Matthew) Stafford is very dangerous and they can score points in a hurry while also maintaining ball control and having good ground game and all of that. So you have to be on your Ps and Qs or things will get exposed, for sure.”

Matthew Stafford is looking forward to facing Jalen Ramsey, a former Rams teammate, who is now with the Dolphins.

“I practiced against him for a while there. I have so much respect for who he is as a player and a teammate. He affects the game in so many different ways, even if a lot of times guys are staying away from him. It's basically a one-for-one that he's taking away out there.

“He’s doing a heck of a job like he always does. He's mixing it in there in the run game, finishing plays, blitzing, sacking the quarterback, and getting a tipped interception last week. He's doing all the things you want from Jalen Ramsey, and I got a ton of respect for him. I had an amazing time playing with him as a teammate and that'll be a big challenge for us come Monday night.”

The 4-4 Rams are in the middle of the tightly-contested NFC West, with the 5-4 Arizona Cardinals atop the division.