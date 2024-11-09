As the Miami Dolphins face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, the significance of the game is understated as they are 2-6 and in the midst of a three-game skid. Despite the worry of the absence of Dolphins star Tyreek Hill, the Rams are a dangerous threat on offense, as head coach Mike McDaniel spoke on that topic Saturday.

There is no doubt that Los Angeles imposes challenges as they are led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has weapons such as wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, along with running Kyren Williams.

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel explains the Rams' “dangerous offense”

Plus, they are led by inventive head coach Sean McVay, who McDaniel has coached alongside and are considered close friends, as they also have an immense amount of momentum, being on a four-game winning streak. McDaniel would speak about how “dangerous” the Rams can be on offense, which starts with the coaching led by McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, according to the team's transcripts page.

“I think it’s the collective understanding of what’s trying to get done, I think between Sean [McVay] and Mike LaFleur, both guys that I’m very close with,” McDaniel said. “They have a supreme conviction in what they’re trying to do and very good at articulating it to their players so you have a unit functioning in unison which forces defenses to play sound, and generally if you’re overplaying something, they have something to offset it so that you can take advantage of that overplay.”

“I think just the various ways that they can attack you as well,” McDaniel continued. “If your pass rush isn’t getting home, the offense paired with the arm talent of (Matthew) Stafford is very dangerous and they can score points in a hurry while also maintaining ball control and having good ground game and all of that. So you have to be on your Ps and Qs or things will get exposed, for sure.”

Dolphins' Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham Jr. come back to Los Angeles

While fans will lock in their bold predictions for the crucial Dolphins matchup against the Rams, it will also be a special time for cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as they come back to Los Angeles. Both won a Super Bowl with the team back in 2022 as McDaniel speaks on how it will be a jarring moment for them, but once the action starts, they will be locked in.

“I think those situations in the National Football League are always special for the individual,” McDaniel said. “I think for them, especially having the success that they did that you alluded to, there’s always those memories but at the same time, they’re veterans that are fully immersed into the Miami Dolphins and what we need to do to win this game, I think the initial moments of going into the stadium will probably bring up some memories, but the second the clock starts, it’s just football, I know they’re going to be eager to get a win out there, as we all are.”

At any rate, Miami is 2-6 and looks for a much-needed win over Los Angeles on Monday night as the playoff window closes each week.