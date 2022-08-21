As expected, the Los Angeles Rams didn’t have many draft picks in the 2022 NFL draft. After making a bunch of trades in the last few years, the team did not have a single first or second-round pick in 2022. Their first selection came in the third round, when they picked guard Logan Bruss to bolster their offensive line.

Unfortunately for them, their top pick in the draft will be out for his rookie year. The Rams have announced that Logan Bruss has suffered a torn ACL and MCL. As a result, Bruss will be out for the entirety of the 2022 NFL season. This is a brutal blow for a team that needs the depth at offensive line. (via Jourdan Rodrigue)

Sean McVay says Logan Bruss tore his ACL and MCL, out for the season. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 20, 2022

The Rams went all the way to the Super Bowl last season thanks in large part to their trade-happy tendencies. General manager Les Snead has shown a willingness to deal future draft picks in exchange for talent. While that leads to short-term success, it’s fair to wonder how moves like this will impact them in the future.

With Matthew Stafford nursing an injury during pre-season, it’s important for the Rams to protect their quarterback at all costs. They did find success last season with some surprises at the offensive line. However, with the retirement of Andrew Whitworth, their offensive line is suddenly in question.

The only thing harder than winning the Super Bowl is defending your Super Bowl trophy. The Rams are about to experience this first-hand, especially with the absences from their offensive line. Can they weather the storm and find a suitable replacement for their line?