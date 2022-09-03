Rams RB room gets huge boost with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson injury updates

The Los Angeles Rams offense will be getting back two major pieces heading into week one. Their running back room is finally back to 100%.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced that both running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are “good to go”.

"Everybody's good to go." – Sean McVay, on Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 2, 2022

Both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson have missed significant time over the past few weeks. Neither took any snaps in the preseason. Having both of them back will be a major boost for the Rams’ offense.

Last season, the Rams’ offense relied heavily on the connection between quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. Some of this could be attributed to Cam Akers missing significant time last season. The offense was forced to adapt, leaning heavily on the passing game.

Now, with both running backs healthy, the Rams could have a much more balanced offense in 2022.

After a strong rookie season in 2020, Cam Akers was sidelined with an Achilles injury for almost the entire 2021 season. Throughout his career, he has appeared in 14 regular season games, recording 628 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Through the air, he had added 14 receptions for 133 receiving yards, and one touchdown.

Akers has also found success in the postseason. In six playoff games, he has 393 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He has added 11 receptions for 127 receiving yards through the air.

Darrell Henderson will be the other half of this backfield. Having served as the lead back in the past, Henderson has all the qualities of a starter.

In 40 regular season games, Henderson has rushed for 1,459 yards and 10 touchdowns.

A backfield with both of these players could quickly become elite. Playing in an offense with Kupp and Allen Robinson will only give these two even more opportunities.