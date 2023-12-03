Puka Nacua sets Rams rookie receiving record and Lakers superstar LeBron James offers the first-year wideout his congratulations

Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua has had a fantastic rookie season, and he put his name in the Rams record book with a reception early in the team's Week 13 game against the Cleveland Browns. Nacua caught a 13-yard pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first quarter, and that play gave Nacua 936 receiving yards in his first season in the NFL.

Congrats Puka on breaking the team rookie record for receiving yards! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 3, 2023

No Rams rookie has ever had more receiving yards in his first season. That play allowed him to pass Eddie Kennison, who set the previous Rams rookie record in the 1996 season. The reception drew the attention of Los Angeles Lakers superstar and all-time NBA great LeBron James. The noted sports fan tweeted his congratulations to Nacua on X.

Shortly after entering the record book, Nacua made an even bigger reception. He caught a 70-yard TD pass from Stafford late in the first period that gave the Rams a 10-7 lead.

The Rams were expected to struggle throughout the 2023 season. However, they have outhustled and outworked a number of their opponents this year and have exceeded expectations. They have an outside chance to make the NFC playoffs.

The Rams brought a 2-game winning streak into their home game against the Browns. They upset the Seattle Seahawks and overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals in back-to-back weeks to improve their record to 5-6.

Puka Nacua stepped up this season after he was drafted in the 5th round out of Brigham Young. He quickly became one of Stafford's primary targets, especially when veteran Cooper Kupp got off to a slow start due to previous injuries.