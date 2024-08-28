The Los Angeles Rams did plenty of work cutting their roster down to 53 ahead of the NFL's deadline and preparing for the 2024 season. But they are making a tweak to it right away, bringing in a former third-round pick from the Dallas Cowboys, Neville Gallimore.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Rams are flying in and signing Gallimore to their roster. The 27-year-old defensive lineman was released by the Miami Dolphins in one of their more surprising moves. Los Angeles has scooped him right up.

Gallimore has appeared in 52 games across the last four seasons with the Cowboys, recording 90 combined tackles, nine quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks and three passes defended. He'll now head to a Rams team that has some key players already at his position but that he could compete for playing time on.

Rams bolster defense with Neville Gallimore signing

The Rams are in a new phase — life without Aaron Donald. After trading Ernest Jones IV to the Tennessee Titans, they need to ensure their defense is as pristine as possible. Gallimore is smack dab in his prime years and the front office clearly believes he can be helpful. To go right for him rather than just bringing him into the practice squad shows serious interest.

The initial six defensive linemen on the Rams' roster are Bobby Brown III, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Desjuan Johnson, Tyler Davis and Cory Durden. Either Los Angeles will have to move on from one of them from the roster or take away someone from another position. It makes the most sense to stick with the position totals the team already has, release someone and then re-sign them to the practice squad.

The Rams will be vying for a playoff spot this season. It will be notable to see what role Gallimore has in Los Angeles.