The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for the 2024 NFL season with the hopes of returning to the playoffs and going on another deep run. They dealt with some key injuries late in the offseason, notably to star wide receiver Puka Nacua, but are starting to turn the page to a healthier side as the season approaches.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Nacua, cornerback Darious Williams and guard Jonah Jackson have returned to practice and will be ready for Week 1, according to team writer Stu Jackson. Each player is “making great progress” and the team expects them to start easing into full-speed workouts, McVay said.

Nacua suffered a knee injury in a joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers earlier this month. Although the injury was never seen as something too serious, it's great to see the 23-year-old back at it.

Williams, who returned to the Rams after two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, strained his hamstring early in training camp. Jackson injured his shoulder late in July. Both of them project to be starters for Los Angeles.

Puka Nacua gearing up for second season with Rams

Nacua had a spectacular rookie season, tallying 1,575 yards from scrimmage, 105 receptions and six touchdowns. His emergence last season greatly helped the Rams overcome an injury to Cooper Kupp, who's now 31 years old. His role is bound to be even bigger this season, though having Kupp healthy from the outset is very helpful.

The Rams begin their 2024 season on the road to play the Detroit Lions, Jackson's old team and the team that beat them in the Wild Card round last season, on Sunday Night Football. They could likely be without one of their key defensive players amid a trade request but should still be a solid squad, particularly on offense.