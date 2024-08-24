ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Rams will look to build on the momentum they built last season. Los Angeles is sizzling as we share our NFL odds series and make a Rams over-under win total prediction and pick.

The Rams made the postseason after going 9-8. It was not an easy start for the season, as they were 3-6 after the first nine games. Things looked bad, and the Rams seemed doomed. Then, something changed. The Rams went 7-2 over the final nine games to finish 9-8.

The Rams made some changes in the offseason, drafting outside linebacker Jared Verse, who they believe can make a strong impact on the defensive front seven. Safety Kamren Curl is another addition who can make an impact.

Aaron Donald is still around even after retiring. But he won't be playing, and the Rams will need someone to attempt to fill the void that the Hall of Famer left. Defensive tackle Braden Fiske was a second-round selection by the Rams. Also, the Rams drafted running back Blake Corum and safety Karmen Kinchens in the third round.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams Win Total Odds

Over 8.5 Wins: -152

Under 8.5 Wins: +122

Stream: fuboTV (Click Here for free trial)

Why The Rams Will Win Over 8.5 Wins

The Rams have a lot of positivity going for them this offseason. Some people believe they can even challenge the San Francisco 49ers for NFC West contention. But they need some things to go well.

Matthew Stafford was solid last season, passing for 3,965 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. While it was not the best performance, it was good enough to get the job done for the Rams. Stafford also had help from an explosive running back.

Kyren Williams rushed 228 times for 1,144 yards and 12 touchdowns while also nabbed 32 passes for 206 yards and three scores. Corum may also help give the Rams a 1-2 punch at running back. Puca Nicua returns for his second season. Now, expect him to try and build on a rookie season where he caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. Copper Kupp is back, too, and looking to do more after catching 59 passes for 737 yards and five scores.

The defense will be collectively good as they attempt to make up for Donald's loss. Furthermore, the Rams will have golden chances to claim some wins as they still play in the NFC West, which features the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. The Rams went 5-1 against their division last season, displaying how dominant they could be. The hope is for Los Angeles to continue dominating their lesser rivals while giving San Francisco a fight.

The Rams will win over 8.5 games because they have gotten better as a team and have started to blend youth with the veterans on their squad. Plus, the defense will have a chip on their shoulder.

Why The Rams Will Not Win Over 8.5 Wins

Can the Rams stay healthy? That is the number one question right now. The Rams are depending on Stafford to stay healthy for a full season. If he cannot do that, then they will be forced to turn to Jimmy Garoppolo, who is not the answer for anyone.

Defenses will work to stop Williams. But that isn't even the biggest concern. No, injuries are. Williams dealt with a few last season and needs to stay healthy this season. Kupp also must bounce back after two lackluster seasons.

Just how will the defense perform now that Donald is gone? Who will step up? Donald was the best player in football, so filling that void is not easy. The schedule is not easy, either. Remember that the Rams went 4-7 against non-divisional opponents last season. They have a slate that includes road games against the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears and a late-season tilt with the New York Jets at the Meadowlands. Their home schedule includes showdowns with the Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles. In other words, it won't be easy.

The Rams will not win over 8.5 games because they have numerous injury concerns. Also, their schedule is daunting, and they might not have done enough to improve.

Final Rams Over-Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

It seems like the Rams made parallel moves this off-season. Plus, losing Donald will hurt. But it's hard to ignore that they are still better than the Seahawks and Cardinals. While they do have some tough opponents on their schedule, there are also some opponents they may handle with ease, such as the New England Patriots. There is so much opportunity for the Rams to improve. They must avoid a bad start. We believe it's possible.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Rams Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick: Over 8.5 Wins (-152)