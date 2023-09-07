Cooper Kupp's injury is probably the biggest talking point amongst NFL fans today. There's a couple of reasons why: first of all, Kupp is one of the best, if not the best, wide receivers in the league. When he's healthy, no one can match his production. The second reason is that Kupp was one of the most-picked WRs in fantasy football leagues.

It's because of those two reasons that the NFL world is invested in Cooper Kupp's injury. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the Los Angeles Rams star, his injury, and how long it will likely take for him to come back to the field.

Cooper Kupp injury: What do we know?

A little over a month ago, Cooper Kupp exited the Rams' practice due to a then-undisclosed injury. This injury came just days after he made his return to the field from an ankle injury he suffered last season. We now know that injury was a hamstring issue, later confirmed by an MRI test.

Initially, Kupp was tagged as “day-to-day” by the Rams' coaches. It seemed like Kupp was on his was to making his return to the field. However, just a week ago, Rams coach Sean McVay revealed that the WR suffered a setback in his rehab from his injury. That is around three weeks from when he first injured his hamstring.

In an effort to determine the root cause of his injury, Cooper Kupp flew to Minnesota to talk to specialists about his injury. The Rams have now officially ruled him out for at least Week 1 of the regular season. This wasn't completely unexpected. What was unexpected, though, is McVay telling reporters that Kupp could miss a couple more weeks… or even make a stint to the Injured Reserve list.

How long does a hamstring injury take to heal?

Like with most injuries, the recovery time for a hamstring injury depends greatly on the severity of the injury. Based on the time between his first injury and the reports before reaggravating his hamstring injury, Cooper Kupp likely suffered a minor hamstring injury. The typical recovery time for hamstring injuries to heal take from 1-2 days to six weeks, per the Institute of Sports Exercise and Health. In severe cases, it could also be season-ending.

Depending on the findings in Minnesota, Kupp's recovery could vary greatly. It depends heavily on what the doctors determine as the root cause for the Rams WR's hamstring ailments. Two injuries to the same muscle could be a sign of an underlying issue.

A hamstring injury is a surprisingly common injury for wide receivers. Notable WRs that suffered hammy injuries include Amari Cooper, Jaylen Waddle, and Mike Evans. All of these players played through injury or did not miss significant time.

With the season still being in the early stages (and Kupp's status as the team's best player), the Rams will likely take their time in determining the reason for his hamstring ailments. That's good for the WR, but bad for the team's chances this season.