A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Los Angeles Rams are adding another body to their quarterback room, with former Denver Broncos backup Brett Rypien agreeing to a deal with the Rams, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

Brett Rypien sounded thrilled over the opportunity to be part of a team that not too long ago stood on top of the league.

“This organization is at the point now where they won a Super Bowl two years ago and I think that’s where they expect to be,’’ Brett Rypien said during an interview with 9News. “They had a lot of injuries and stuff last year that derailed the season a little bit but everything I’ve heard and seen the mentality is to get back this year. I’m excited to be a part of it and excited for the opportunity.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Before joining the Rams, Brett Brett Rypien played his first three seasons in the NFL with the Broncos. In 2022, he served as backup to Russell Wilson but also got a couple of starts across four total appearances. His most notable performance in 2022 came when he got the nod to start in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals at home. In that game, he passed for 197 yards and a touchdown with an interception on 21-of-26 completions. So far in his NFL career, Brett Brett Rypien has accumulated 778 passing yards and four touchdowns against eight interceptions with a 61.5 percent completion rate.

Matthew Stafford remains the No. 1 quarterback for the Rams. Rypien can be expected to compete with former Georgia Bulldogs Stetson Bennett and Dresser Winn this offseason for the No. 2 role in LA’s QB room.