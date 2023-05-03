Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Los Angeles Rams came away from the 2023 NFL Draft with their potential quarterback of the future in Stetson Bennett. In making the decision to draft Bennett, the Rams turned to an old New York Jets standout.

The Rams secretly hired former Jets QB Kellen Clemens as a consultant prior to the NFL Draft, via Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Los Angeles kept his hiring a secret from the public. While he came to the league with the Jets, Clemens actually played for the Rams from 2011-2013.

Clemens went to Athens, Georgia to put Bennett through a mental workout. Los Angeles trusted his evaluation of the former Bulldog. When Day 3 came around, Bennett had become the Rams preferred NFL Draft QB still available.

So much so that Los Angeles took a, ‘no-hitter,’ approach when it came to Bennett, via Rodrigue. As Day 3 went on, no one in the Rams’ war room said his name or talked about Bennett. In the fourth-round of the 2023 NFL, with the No. 128 overall pick, Los Angeles landed their QB.

Stetson Bennett spent four years at Georgia, appearing in 41 games. He threw for 8,249 yards, 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Bennett won two National Championships with the Bulldogs, being named the Championship MVP in both runs.

The Rams still have Matthew Stafford on their roster. He is under contract through the 2026 season. However, Bennett could be Los Angeles quarterback in the wings. With Stafford suffering some recent injuries, Bennett offers an intriguing safety net.

Los Angeles went into Day 3 looking to land a quarterback. In round four, they found Bennett. However, without Kellen Clemens, the Rams’ quarterback room could’ve looked much different after the NFL Draft.