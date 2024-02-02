Chris Shula has been with the Los Angeles Rams since 2017

Following Raheem Morris' departure, the Los Angeles Rams have named Chris Shula as defensive coordinator, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop. Chris, the grandson of the late Don Shula, has been promoted to DC after taking on various coaching staff positions with the Rams since 2017.

The Rams are currently in the midst of regrouping for next season after coming off a Wild Card loss back in January. Their defense hasn't been the best, with the team sitting at the bottom half of the league in several categories. Throughout the regular season, the Rams have allowed 231.1 passing yards per game, 20th in the league. Los Angeles has also allowed 22.2 opposition points a contest (19th overall). In total, the Rams ranked 20th in overall yards allowed per game at 337.9.

The Rams' potential for defensive improvement lies in their young players

Still, the team managed to place 12th overall in rushing defense (106.8 yards allowed per game). Furthermore, they have the potential to improve with a number of young defensive stalwarts on the rise. Names such as Ernest Jones IV, Jordan Fuller and Byron Young still have room to grow and improve. Additionally, aging star Aaron Donald has shown that he can still play at a high level, earning his 10th consecutive Pro Bowl selection this year.

Of course, the Rams' strength will always be their offense. From Matthew Stafford's throwing arm to Puka Nacua's catching and Kyren Williams' ability to cover yards, the team still has a lot to show for in 2024.

With Chris Shula stepping up to the plate to lead the defense in the upcoming season, there's a chance for further improvement as the Rams look to make another postseason run come next year.