With the 2024 regular season right around the corner, it's time for teams across the NFL to begin trimming down their rosters. For the Los Angeles Rams, one area that they quickly looked at when it came to their roster cuts was the running back position, and it resulted in them making a surprising Boston Scott move.

After spending six seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Scott signed with Los Angeles over the offseason as a change of pace back who could come in and help out their offense in certain situations. The running back room ended up being too crowded, though, and it led to the team releasing Scott on Sunday afternoon.

Rams clear up running back depth chart with Boston Scott release

The Rams have a young group at running back, with Scott having been the veteran of the group throughout training camp. Kyren Williams is leading the way after his breakout 2023 campaign, while Blake Corum is obviously going to have a roster spot for himself after he was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. That left Scott competing with Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans for a spot on the team.

While Rivers or Evans could still technically get cut, the team is opting to go with youth over Scott's experience. Rivers showcased his potential when he was on the field last year, and for a point in time last season, it seemed like Evans was going to be Los Angeles' starting running back, although that obviously did not end up happening.

Chances are Scott will be able to find a new home over the next few days, as rosters will be getting shaken up quite a bit before the 53-man roster deadline approaches on Tuesday at 4 PM EST. While he's certainly not a lead running back, Scott's ability to chip in as both a runner and pass-catcher makes him valuable for a team looking for some extra help at running back.

It's a shame Scott didn't make it with the Rams, but that doesn't mean he's not going to play at all in 2024. Now, he gets a chance to land with a team that has a more pressing need at running back, which could allow him to see more playing time than he would have with LA. And as previously noted, this is only the beginning of the league-wide roster cuts, so Scott will surely be followed out the door by a few of his former teammates in the near future too.