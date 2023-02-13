When Super Bowl 57 came to an end, the Kanas City Chiefs celebrated on the field, while the members of the Philadelphia Eagles walked back to the locker room to change out of their uniforms, give consolations, and ultimately fly back to the City of Brotherly Love once their media obligations came to an end.

… well, at least most members of the team. That’s right, while most of the Eagles were nowhere to be found when Patrick Mahomes and company went up to the podium to talk turkey – or, in this case, cheeseburgers – with Terry Bradshaw, Boston Scott remained on the sideline to soak in the moment and needless to say, the clip has gone viral.

Boston Scott stood on the field and watched KC's celebration… (via @CarmieV)pic.twitter.com/1ietuoXwYT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 13, 2023

Now, why did “The Giant Killer” hang out after the game came to an end? Well, maybe it’s because this was his first Super Bowl, as the long-time Eagle didn’t make his way to South Philly until 2018, one year after the team’s last trip to the “Big Dance.” Maybe Scott knows he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, and this may be his last chance to wear midnight green for the foreseeable future, if not ever.

Either way, after watching the Eagles’ winning ways with Jalen Hurts under center come to a screeching halt, it’s clear Scott wasn’t going to take the moment for granted, as the potential agony of defeat is one of the factors that makes winning all the more sweeter. After coming oh so close to winning the Super Bowl for the first time in his professional career, Scott got to experience the former.