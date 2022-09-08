Did you know that Matthew Stafford and Clayton Kershaw were childhood buddies? This factoid about the Los Angeles Rams QB and Los Angeles Dodgers ace has been repeated many times over the last few years. It’s a neat trivia fact, after all, one you can use to impress your friends. This offseason, though, the connection between the two took a rather strange turn.

Earlier in the offseason, the Rams and Matthew Stafford revealed that the QB had been struggling with an elbow ailment. Fans, naturally were worried: the elbow is perhaps the most important joint for a quarterback. It had been characterized as an injury a baseball pitcher would have. Interestingly… Clayton Kershaw also had the same issue during the offseason. (via Ian Rapoport)

#Rams QB Matthew Stafford and #Dodgers P Clayton Kershaw — two old friends — actually rehabbed the same injury to their throwing elbows in the same offseason. My story: https://t.co/dWhgc2C5X7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2022

Thankfully, Matthew Stafford recovered pretty quickly from his elbow issues. The Rams QB is now slated to start for the team in their season opener against the Buffalo Bills. They are looking to defend their 2021 title from the likes of the Bills and other Super Bowl contenders.

As for Stafford’s buddy, Clayton Kershaw has been lighting it up for the Dodgers… when he’s not on the IL, at least. Kershaw has been his usual phenomenal self on the mound. However, the legendary pitcher has missed a few games due to issues with his back, not the treated elbow.

Stafford and the Rams enter a 2021 season filled with high expectations from the LA squad. They have one of the most stacked rosters in the NFL, filled with high-caliber talent that proved they can win a championship last season. Can Matthew Stafford summon one more run of perfect play in him?