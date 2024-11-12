Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has reached a new career low point during Monday night's matchup against the Miami Dolphins, with a pass intercepted early in the game by defender Anthony Walker Jr. on third down.

That blunder, according to ESPN research via the network's Sarah Barshop, marked a new type of low for Stafford. He has now thrown an interception in six consecutive games. That is tied for the worst streak of his career in that particular category.

Rams' Matthew Stafford's turnover struggles continue

Considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL not so long ago under Sean McVay, it is clear the veteran has hit a rough patch. Stafford came into the game with a 65.9% completion rate, having thrown for 1,969 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions. While those numbers are not bad overall, that is far from the touchdown-to-interception ratio to be desired.

Stafford's only two games of the season in which he did not throw a pick were in the 41-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 15 and the 27-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the following week on Sept. 22. His last performance before this game, the 26-20 win in an overtime thriller over the Seattle Seahawks, the former Georgia Bulldogs signal-caller connected on 25 of his 44 passing attempts for 298 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Stafford is seen by some as one of the league's most under-appreciated quarterbacks, and there are times that rings true. It does not particularly right now as the Rams trail the Dolphins, 20-9 in the fourth quarter.

“At certain times I feel (underappreciated), at other times I don’t,” Stafford said recently in a report from The Athletic. “But I definitely don’t sit here week in and week out and think about it. My wife and family probably think about it more than I do. I’m out here every day just trying to prove myself. In this league, you have to continue to try to do that. What success you’ve had in the past doesn’t matter. If you’re not trying to improve yourself every time you step on the grass, you’re probably not in the right spot.”

How Stafford is able to get back on track and if he can get back to looking like a difference-making quarterback that he has shown to be several times will be something to keep an eye on.