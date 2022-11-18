Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Matthew Stafford accomplished his final step amid concussion protocol and has no injury designation for the Los Angeles Rams’ Sunday clash with the New Orleans Saints, per the Los Angeles Rams’ Twitter account.

Stafford began the day needing one final step to complete his concussion protocol after initially suffering the ailment almost 2 weeks ago. The Rams expected him to draw the start on Sunday, but nothing was set in stone. This latest news on Stafford will provide the team with hope amid Cooper Kupp’s injury.

The absence of Kupp will prove to be costly for Los Angeles on Sunday. Matthew Stafford has consistently leaned on the talented receiver ever since he was traded to the Rams. LA’s offense has to find a way to string something together.

On the season, they rank just 29th in points per game, last in total yards per game, 17th in passing yards per game, and they are last in rushing yards per contest. With virtually no rushing attack, Matthew Stafford’s effort will be crucial to their chances of defeating the Saints.

Sean McVay commented on Matthew Stafford’s performance during practice this week, per myrtlebeachonline.com.

“He looked like himself,” McVay said. “He’s had great command, great communication with his teammates. He’s looked really good, and he’s been the Matthew that we all know and love.”

The Rams are hopeful that Matthew Stafford can help guide LA back into the playoff race. However, it will be an uphill battle given their 3-6 record.