Published November 18, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Matthew Stafford is set to meet with Los Angeles Rams’ team doctors on Friday to determine his status for Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. ESPN’s Sarah Barshop reports that his Friday meeting with the team doctors will include the final step for him to clear concussion protocol. Barshop added that Sean McVay said he does not expect setbacks.

Stafford recently returned to practice and is seemingly on track to start against the Saints. But the Rams are proceeding with caution in reference to the concussion. Matthew Stafford’s impending return will be crucial for a Rams team that previously lost WR Cooper Kupp for the foreseeable future. Kupp had to undergo surgery on his ankle and is now on the IR. Kupp shared an inspiring message with Rams fans following the procedure.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out and sent prayers! This is unfortunately just part of the game. Appreciate having a trusted medical team around me. Gonna get this thing fixed, then get back to work to get back to work!”

Matthew Stafford has leaned on Cooper Kupp ever since joining the Rams. He will need to find a new go-to target moving forward as the Rams try and climb their way back into the postseason race. Los Angeles is currently last in the NFC West with a 3-6 record. Nevertheless, reaching the playoffs is not out of the question. But it will require all hands on deck.

For now, Matthew Stafford will focus on leading the Rams to a win over the Saints as long as he is cleared for in-game action.