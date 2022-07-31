Matthew Stafford, Rams get worrying update on Van Jefferson’s knee injury

The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready to defend their title in the 2022 NFL season. Unfortunately, Matthew Stafford and the high-powered Rams offense may have to do so without wide receiver Van Jefferson for the beginning of the season.

The explosive wideout played a huge part in Los Angeles’ success last season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jefferson is dealing with a knee issue that could cause him to miss the beginning of the season and will see a specialist. Surgery is a possibility for the 26-year-old.

#Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, source said. Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 31, 2022

Jefferson underwent a knee procedure earlier in the offseason but Rams head coach Sean McVay did not specify if his current injury is related, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. During Los Angeles’ run to the Super Bowl, Jefferson was dealing with a knee injury that jeopardized his playing status in the postseason. He ended up appearing in all of the Rams’ postseason games, recording nine catches and 102 yards across four games.

In 17 games last season, his second in the NFL, Jefferson recorded 802 yards (the second most on the team) on 50 receptions, including six touchdowns. He emerged as a key player and is still slated to be one this season. Still, Los Angeles may have to sign another wide receiver in free agency or lean on Benn Skowronek and Tutu Atwell for the time being.

The Rams still have Cooper Kupp and new addition Allen Robinson for Stafford but not having Van Jefferson’s ability will hinder the offense for a little while.