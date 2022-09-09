The Los Angeles Rams have a big problem at SoFi Stadium. No, it’s not like FedEx Field where the stadium feels like it will collapse at any minute. No, the issue is that LA’s “home” stadium almost never feels like it’s cheering for the home team. Rams home games, more often than not, have all been dominated by fans of the away team. It’s an infuriating part of being a fan of the team.

One would hope that a Super Bowl win would make more fans go to Rams home games. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case during their season opener. Instead of home fans, SoFi Stadium was filled to the brim with Bills Mafia. It felt like the defending champions were playing in Buffalo. It got so bad that Matthew Stafford and the team had to use a “silent count”. (via The Athletic)

“We had prepared for it, we prepared to be on the silent count at home again,” said Stafford, “but it wasn’t something that we haven’t done before.

The Rams started off their title defense in perhaps the worst way possible. Early on in the game, the team was gifted tons of opportunities by a sloppy Bills offense to have a huge lead. However, they were never able to capitalize on their opponents’ mistakes. The result was a beatdown that nobody expected from this game.

Fans have already started to overreact to this loss by the defending champions. While it wasn’t a good outing, there’s plenty of reason to believe that the Rams can bounce back after this beatdown. Now only if they could get more of their home fans to watch so they don’t need to rely on a “silent count”…