NFL Twitter shows Matthew Stafford no mercy in first clowning of the season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has found himself in the crosshairs of NFL Twitter, with football fans relentlessly mocking his performance in his team’s 31-10 loss to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at home Thursday. It was not the best of ways for the Rams to start their Super Bowl title defense, to say the least.

Matthew Stafford looked far from top form, as he completed just 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown with three huge interceptions. He repeatedly shot himself in the foot with bad decisions and missed throws, while also suffering from the faulty pass protection the Rams’ offensive line provide him. Stafford was sacked seven times by Buffalo for a loss of 49 yards.

Here are just some of the reactions to Matthew Stafford’s performance that has flooded Twitter.

 

As repeatedly pointed out by the same people on Twitter, Matthew Stafford probably would have had much worse numbers if it weren’t for Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp being an absolute monster downfield. Kupp was mostly all the Rams had on offense, as he finished with a game-high 129 receiving yards along with a touchdown on 13 catches and 15 targets. Outside of Kupp, it was a wasteland for Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense. Allen Robinson, the prized Rams offseason acquisition was targeted just twice, catching one for 12 yards. The ground attack coughed up only 52 rushing yards on 18 carries.

The Rams have an interesting week ahead, as they look to fix everything that went wrong against the Bills.

Up ahead for them is another home game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sep. 18.

