Matthew Stafford’s elbow has become the most important body part among Los Angeles Rams players in the offseason. But it appears that Stafford is now ready to go with a healthy elbow when the Rams kick off the 2022 NFL season with the Buffalo Bills in a heavyweight battle between legitimate Super Bowl contenders this coming Thursday.

Rams head coach Sean McVay has already cleared any fears on Matthew Stafford’s availability for that game, saying “There won’t be any limitations” on the quarterback against the Bills, per Zach Dimmit of Sports Illustrated.

Matthew Stafford also expressed his full confidence in his throwing arm, even saying that he feels a whole lot younger than his age.

“I feel great. I’m ready to go play,” Stafford said. “It can always be better, kinda always try to feel like I’m 21 again. I’ll keep trying. But I feel really good, feel like I can make every throw.”

Matthew Stafford and the Rams have the biggest target on the back among all NFL teams. After all, they are the reigning and defending Super Bowl champions. But taking down the Rams will be easier said than done, especially if Stafford is 100% healthy. Last season, Los Angeles had a top-10 offense that averaged 27.0 points and over 370 total yards per game. While they have lost some notable players on offense in the likes of Odell Beckham Jr., Robert Woods, and Sony Michel, they managed to acquire veteran wideout Allen Robinson and still have arguably the best wide receiver in the game in their fold, with Cooper Kupp all set to wreak havoc downfield again.