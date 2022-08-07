Matthew Stafford’s elbow has become the most monitored human body part this side of the Los Angeles Rams, as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Stafford is reportedly dealing with an elbow injury that has limited him to individual drills during the training camp, and one that continues to be a significant concern for the Rams and their fans.

Stafford, however, seemed to play the injury down a bit when he spoke in front of reporters Saturday, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“I just have a little soreness,” Stafford said. “We’re working through it. I felt pretty good today. I thought it looked pretty good. Just trying to be smart with it and make me feel as good as I can feel going into Week One while still getting as many reps as I can too.”

Matthew Stafford has been through a lot in the NFL, and the discomfort he’s feeling in his throwing arm could also be Father Time’s way of sending a sign of just how much workload the veteran quarterback has had, so far in his career. But Stafford wasn’t quick to just use it as a main reason for his current elbow issue.

“I’m not going to get too granular into how we got to this point,” Stafford said. “I don’t think that is the sole cause of it, but I’m sure it contributes to it. Anytime you put an arm through as much stress as I have over the years, it’s not going to look like your elbow, I’m sure. It’s not one of those things that . . . the more I throw the worse it’s going to get. It’s kind of just a balancing act at this point.”

Stafford is about to enter his 14th year in the NFL and just second in Rams uniform. He is still just 33, but has already made over 6,800 pass attempts across 182 regular games.

While Matthew Stafford takes his time in ensuring he will be in the best form possible come Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, Rams backups John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, and Luis Perez will likely be splitting duties under center for the team in the upcoming preseason games.