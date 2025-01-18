When Matthew Stafford takes the field for the Los Angeles Rams against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, it's gonna be cold.

How cold? Well, according to 10 Philadelphia News, it looks like both teams will be experiencing 32-degree weather at kickoff, with the potential to have four inches overnight from Saturday into Sunday, plus two to three more inches falling during the game.

Now, for fans in LA, the idea of any snow is pretty crazy, but three inches on the field when the game is being decided in the fourth quarter? Yikes. Fortunately, the Rams have a starting quarterback who spent his prime in the NFC North, so he has to have more experience than most in ugly conditions, right?

Unfortunately, that just isn't the case, as Tucker Bagley of WIP pointed out on social media.

“Matthew Stafford outdoors in the rain/snow: 1-8 record, 54.6 completion percentage, 14 TDs, 11 INTs. 76.0 passer rating,” Bagley wrote. “75 percent chance of snow on Sunday in Philadelphia.”

Double yikes, that really isn't good. Fortunately, the Rams are ready for it, as Sean McVay is ready for what could likely be a very rainy affair.

Sean McVay believes the Rams can play in any weather

Asked on Friday about the weather in Philadelphia and how it could impact the Rams' gameplan in the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL Playoffs, McVay noted that he will have his team prepared for the game, even if the exact conditions they have to prepare for are very much TBD.

“I'm not sure how to answer that. I think we're well suited to go play at our best at 3:00 PM in Philadelphia, whatever the elements are. We have to be able to adjust and adapt accordingly. What I talked about that I think is really important is, what do those conditions mean in terms of affecting the style of play or the way that the game unfolds? Is it a footing issue or is it a ball handling issue? We have to be able to adjust and adapt accordingly.

“Once you're out there, I want these guys being totally immersed in the moment. I do think it's at least helpful having played in a really cold atmosphere and environment. Now you start talking about that compared to what San Francisco was, even though it wasn't quite as cold, but the inclement [weather] forced you to adjust and adapt. We've contingency plans accordingly. We can't simulate what that weather is like out here, but that's not going to be an excuse for us to not be locked in. That's the way we're approaching it.”

Unfortunately for the Rams, they really don't play in the snow all that often, but then again, outside of the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, which teams really do? Considering only nine of Stafford's 231 professional games came in the snow, it's not like Jalen Hurts and company will be all that much more prepared either, at least when it comes to snow.