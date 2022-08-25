fbpx
NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald swinging helmet at practice reminiscent of Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams held a joint practice on Thursday with the team they defeated in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals. Whoever thought that was a good idea ought to think again. Well, I guess the NFL is probably loving all of these mixed practice skirmishes. Well, the Rams and Bengals had an all out brawl at practice. Arguably the best football player in the world, Aaron Donald, was right in the middle of it.

During the fight, the Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was seen swinging his helmet at Bengals players. It was eerily reminiscent of what Browns superstar Myles Garrett did during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers a couple seasons ago.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely and missed the final six games of the 2019 regular season. It’s unknown what, if any, punishment Donald will face after this ugly incident.

But what thing that is known is that people lost their minds on Twitter after seeing it. Many of which point to the Garrett comparison.

You would think that Donald would have to face a suspension after watching the video. He swung the Bengals helmet violently at least two times before being thrown to the ground. If you listen carefully, it sounds like it connects hard also.

But as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted, the league does not make disciplinary decisions on these matters.

The teams themselves are responsible for overseeing conduct and therefore any discipline necessary at practice, joint or otherwise.

Logically, the Rams are not going to be inclined to suspend Donald much, if at all.

