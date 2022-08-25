NFL Twitter reacts to Aaron Donald swinging helmet at practice reminiscent of Myles Garrett

The Los Angeles Rams held a joint practice on Thursday with the team they defeated in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals. Whoever thought that was a good idea ought to think again. Well, I guess the NFL is probably loving all of these mixed practice skirmishes. Well, the Rams and Bengals had an all out brawl at practice. Arguably the best football player in the world, Aaron Donald, was right in the middle of it.

BENGALS & RAMS FIGHT. Aaron Donald gets thrown to the ground. pic.twitter.com/AKOHUzEZPU — WHO DEY est. 2000 (@dpainclain) August 25, 2022

During the fight, the Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was seen swinging his helmet at Bengals players. It was eerily reminiscent of what Browns superstar Myles Garrett did during an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers a couple seasons ago.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely and missed the final six games of the 2019 regular season. It’s unknown what, if any, punishment Donald will face after this ugly incident.

But what thing that is known is that people lost their minds on Twitter after seeing it. Many of which point to the Garrett comparison.

Myles Garrett missed the final 6 games of the 2019 season as part of an indefinite suspension for swinging a helmet during a game. The NFL has not been in the business of policing joint practices the way they do games, but that's the only difference from Aaron Donald today. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) August 25, 2022

Myles Garrett was suspended 6 games for doing this in a game. Excited to see what slap on the wrist Donald gets here. https://t.co/VLvoVQnUbn — Scoops (@ejmaroun) August 25, 2022

Aaron Donald should be suspended simply for caring in practice this much https://t.co/E2pp3QTB3H — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) August 25, 2022

something about the afc north and helmet swinging (yes i know the rams aren't in the afc north, but the bengals are so the joke works) https://t.co/ZNZOzStPqc — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 25, 2022

As it unfolded, the most surprising thing was the helmet swinging from Aaron Donald. It’s what looked the most dangerous and helped it go from a one-on-one thing to an entire team thing. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 25, 2022

Myles Garrett swinging his helmet at a racist vs Aaron Donald swinging two at multiple players pic.twitter.com/aski9ilvay — Juice Wayne (@SpliffRobinson) August 25, 2022

Myles Garrett and Aaron donald pic.twitter.com/tMerzuWA30 — Steelersfan9018 (@steelersfan9018) August 25, 2022

Myles Garrett watching Aaron Donald swing 2 helmets instead of just 1 pic.twitter.com/5eqpJOh18B — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) August 25, 2022

You would think that Donald would have to face a suspension after watching the video. He swung the Bengals helmet violently at least two times before being thrown to the ground. If you listen carefully, it sounds like it connects hard also.

But as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted, the league does not make disciplinary decisions on these matters.

Clubs — not the NFL — are responsible for overseeing conduct of players at practice, including joint practices. So fair to say league discipline for Aaron Donald (or anyone else) in today's brouhaha is unlikely. https://t.co/VfmDycxBKh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 25, 2022

The teams themselves are responsible for overseeing conduct and therefore any discipline necessary at practice, joint or otherwise.

Logically, the Rams are not going to be inclined to suspend Donald much, if at all.