Odell Beckham Jr. return to Rams looks clearer with latest update

Odell Beckham Jr played an integral role in the Los Angeles Rams winning the Super Bowl last season. But as the veteran wide receiver recovers from a torn ACL, he is yet to sign with a new team.

But many people around the NFL believe that Odell Beckham and the Rams could be headed towards a reunion.

NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport recently spoke about the two sides potentially reaching a deal.

When talking about Odell Beckham, Rapoport stated, “The highest profile free agent out there. Still unsigned. I’m told he has remained in contact with the Rams over the course of the past couple of months. Not just stopping by and crashing Sean McVay’s wedding, but in some sort of formal capacity as well.”

The @NFLGameDay Notebook for our Season Preview Show: Why it makes sense for FA WR Odell Beckham to sit and wait; The plan for #Browns QB Deshaun Watson; Nothing imminent for #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s contract. pic.twitter.com/eGrnFmWXs7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2022

This report from Rapoport comes just days after it was reported that the Rams have a locker on standby for Beckham.

The biggest issue at the moment regarding Odell Beckham is his health. The veteran wide receiver is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered in the Super Bowl. But many believe that he could be ready to go by November.

In his lone season with the Rams, Odell Beckham appeared to be playing at a high level again.

Beckham appeared in eight regular-season games for the Rams. He finished the regular season with 27 receptions for 305 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

During the playoffs, Odell Beckham played a big role in the offense. In four games, he recorded 21 receptions for 288 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

A reunion between Odell Beckham and the Rams could put this team in a position to make another Super Bowl run. The wide receiver room is already led by Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. Adding a healthy Beckham too could make for an elite unit.