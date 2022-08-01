Odell Beckham Jr’s 3-word response to Sean McVay’s recruiting message

The Los Angeles Rams have begun their road to repeat following the franchise’s second Super Bowl victory last season. It has been a fairly eventful offseason for the franchise which included landing Bobby Wagner, Allen Robinson, and a few others. However, one notable missing player from the championship roster is Odell Beckham Jr. Rams’ Coach Sean McVay sent a message to the star wide receiver to which OBJ recently chimed back in on via Twitter:

Dats my dawg!!!!!!! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 31, 2022

Odell Beckham Jr is still currently recovering from the torn ACL that he sustained in the Super Bowl. Prior to the injury, he had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown in the game. After a turbulent few seasons, OBJ had seemingly found his stride again and returned to the high-level receiver he was capable of being. In the eight games in the regular season with the team, Beckham Jr had 305 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. The LSU product also had 288 yards receiving and a pair of touchdowns in his four postseason games with the Rams.

As things currently sit, Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent. The 29-year-old has been open about how he liked living in Los Angeles and the Rams clearly would welcome him to return. He certainly left last season on a positive note and has production left in the tank. While his reply does not indicate his level of interest in returning, it certainly does not shoot it down. There have been issues with OBJ getting along with coaches in the past and his positive perspective on McVay is a great sign.

The former 13th overall pick is about five and a half months out from the ACL injury so still has some time before being cleared. He does not seem to be in a major rush to choose a team so whether or not there is a Rams’ reunion occurs is still to be determined.