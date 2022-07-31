Rams coach Sean McVay has pointed message to Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams have had a very busy offseason. They landed a six-time All-Pro linebacker in Bobby Wagner. The Rams also went out and got the replacement for Robert Woods by signing Allen Robinson. But one piece of the puzzle is still unsolved. Odell Beckham Jr. is a free agent and is still recovering from ACL surgery after getting hurt in the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was speaking to the media and had a very pointed take on the Beckham Jr. situation.

“You lose big time guys, like an Andrew Whitworth, like a Von Miller. You know, hopefully we’ll get Odell (Beckham Jr.) back at some point. If you are out there Odell, I know you heard that,” McVay said.

Beckham Jr. was finally beginning to look like the player we saw early in his career as last season wore on. Prior to getting hurt in the Super Bowl, OBJ had two catches for 52 yards and a touchdown. He looked smooth running routes and with the ball in his hands again. All of it came crashing down on an innocent looking play. Beckham Jr. hit the ground without contract, leaving Rams fans gasping for air.

It was the second time in his career that Beckham Jr. tore an ACL. His career over the last handful of years has been marred by injury, making a lucrative contract likely hard to swallow by the Rams. However, Beckham Jr. has always expressed how much he enjoys playing and living in Los Angeles. If he is willing to take a home town discount, there is still a chance McVay will get his wish.

Los Angeles is attempting to become the first team since the 2003-2004 New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.