The Los Angeles Rams lost one of their top receivers for the second half of Sunday night's game against the Lions. Puka Nacua was carted off the field with a knee injury and did not return for the second half. At the time of the injury, he had four catches for 35 yards.

This was not a unique injury for Nacua. The second-year receiver has dealt with knee issues in the past and almost missed this game because of one. He set the record for receiving yards in a season last year and is set for a sophomore breakout. Now, the Rams must hope that he is healthy and can return soon.

The Lions responded by scoring on the opening drive of the second half. While the Rams will miss Nacua, Cooper Kupp is one of the best receivers in the league. Quarterback Matthew Stafford can lean on him. The game is an important one, as these teams could be battling it out for the Wild Card spots in the NFC.

Rams' offense without Puka Nacua

Outside of Kupp, the most important player remaining on the Rams is running back Kyren Williams. The Notre Dame product broke out last year, leading the team in rushing yards despite missing four games. He scored a touchdown in the second half, showing how he can help replace Nacua's production.

The Rams come into the season with Super Bowl aspirations, looking to double down on their 2021 championship. With Matthew Stafford at quarterback, they've shown they can dominate the NFC playoffs and have the weapons to do it. They will need to replace Aaron Donald to have a productive defense. The Rams also dealt Ernest Jones IV, making the hole at defensive line even bigger.

The Rams will have a tough road to the playoffs, with the 49ers dominating their division for years. Puka Nacua will be an important piece of the team and must come back healthy soon.