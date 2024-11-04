The Los Angeles Rams secured victory in walk-off fashion without Puka Nacua catching the game winning touchdown pass Sunday. But Nacua became blunt with himself on why he didn't finish the overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Nacua surprisingly got ejected with 27 seconds left in the second quarter. He lost his temper by throwing this punch toward Coby Bryant.

Nacua attempted to play despite dealing with a nagging knee injury. He settled for just one reception for 11 yards after getting disqualified.

The second-year wide receiver didn't duck reporters after the game. He instead owned up to his mistake, calling it a “learning experience,” via ESPN Rams reporter Sarah Barshop. Nacua even called the moment “a helpless feeling” when watching the rest of the game on television.

Nacua is never one to let his emotions boil over. Sunday now marks his first ejection. He admitted the Rams got him pacing inside the locker room. Nacua later jumped up and down for the final touchdown.

Demarcus Robinson steps up for Puka Nacua

Demarcus Robinson was responsible for Nacua cheering in the visitor's room. Robinson slipped past Riq Woolen for the final 39-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford to win 26-20 in the extra period.

The Rams needed a “next man up” mentality after Nacua became unavailable. Robinson responded with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns, including that epic one-hander.

Robinson emerged as the big surprise at Lumen Field. Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay, however, wasn't shocked that Robinson scored on that play. McVay told reporters Robinson has executed that corner route for a touchdown before.

The overtime hero wasn't the only topic of discussion for McVay postgame. He immediately addressed Nacua's emotions with reporters.

“It’ll be a great learning opportunity for Puka. He’s emotional. That’s one of the things we love about him, but he’ll be able to learn from that,” McVay said.

The Super Bowl winning head coach has only coached Nacua for two years. But he believes Nacua knows how to respond to his sudden exit.

“We’re smarter than that,” McVay said regarding what he told Nacua. “He’ll learn from it. He is exactly the right kind of guy and this is a learning opportunity and we all make mistakes and I’m looking forward to seeing him respond the way I know he’s capable of.”

Meanwhile, the Rams have responded from a slow 1-4 start to now rolling off three straight wins. Los Angeles has now defeated the previous 5-1 Minnesota Vikings and the NFC West leading Seahawks.