The Los Angeles Rams became battered at wide receiver to start 2024. Puka Nacua emerged as one of the names on the Rams' injury report for Week 9 after recently returning from a lengthy absence. Is the 2023 leading wideout still on the injured list before the Seattle Seahawks showdown?

Nacua is questionable with a knee injury, which he sustained during the week of practice. However, the second-year wideout will make the attempt to play Sunday, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Nacua's status is significant for a Rams team suddenly on a roll despite being below .500. Los Angeles is entering Lumen Field 3-4, but fresh off upsetting the previously 5-1 Minnesota Vikings. The Rams had a bye last week.

The 6-foot-2 target Nacua was on the field against Minnesota. L.A. immediately saw the benefit of having Nacua back. He snatched seven catches for 106 yards and racked up an average of 15.1 yards per catch in the 30-20 home win.

If Nacua is a full go, he'll be walking back to a place where he made his name known across the field.

Puka Nacua exploded at Lumen Field last year

The Seahawks and their fans knew little about Nacua ahead of the 2023 season opener. Many believed Cooper Kupp, not the fifth-round draft selection, would be WR1 for L.A.

The “12th man” crowd watched a stunning display of dominance instead from the little-known Nacua.

The rookie out of BYU reeled in 10 catches for 119 yards and swooped one 21-yard grab. A Kupp-less Rams team destroyed the Seahawks 30-13 to start the year.

That outing set the tone for an epic NFL debut from Nacua. He followed his monster NFL debut by hauling in 15 catches for 147 yards in the 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers the subsequent week. Nacua produced five more 100-yard outings the rest of the year.

The Rams discovered they had a new contested catch option opposite of Kupp. Nacua forced his way to the ball despite facing up to two defenders near him. He'd often fall backward or take a massive hit after touching the ball. Yet those plays ended in first downs for L.A.

If the Rams allow him to suit up, Nacua will face the NFL's fifth-worst pass defense. Seattle has surrendered four completions of beyond 40 yards this season. The Seahawks have also allowed 12 total aerial touchdowns.

Sunday's contest marks a pivotal battle involving the NFC West race. A Rams victory would place them in front of the Seahawks, who would drop to 4-5 with a loss. Los Angeles is a narrow 1.5-point favorite to win. Nacua and the Rams swept last year's regular-season series.