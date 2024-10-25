The Los Angeles Rams got a big win against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football, and it was with the help of Puka Nacua. The wide receiver finished the game with seven catches for 106 yards after missing the last five games with a knee injury. Nacua made a big impact on the field and made history while doing so.

“It was Nacua's eighth career game (out of 19 played) with 100 receiving yards. That's tied with Minnesota's Justin Jefferson for the second most within a player's first 20 career games in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Research,” ESPN's Sarah Barshop wrote.

Just through two seasons, Nacua has shown that he should be in the conversation of good and reliable wide receivers, and he has the stats to back it up.

Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp back on the field for Rams

Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp haven't been on the field together since Week 1, as both receivers had been dealing with injuries. Both are big parts of the Rams' offense, and they showed that against one of the best defenses in the league on Thursday Night Football. Along with Nacua's 106 receiving yards, Cooper Kupp finished with five catches for 51 yards and one touchdown.

After the game, head coach Sean McVay spoke about the preparation for bringing Nacua back and the conversation he had with him.

“[Nacua] said, ‘I don't know, I'm feeling pretty good,'” McVay said. “He went and had a workout session where he ran routes and did a great job. His movement looked good. I talked to him, and I said, ‘Do you want to try to give this thing a shot?' And he said yes.

“And this guy's mindset, his mentality … he's a war daddy, he's a stud. I love his play energy and what he brings. He was ready to go tonight, and he made a big impact on the game.”

The Rams had been trying to find a rhythm for the past few weeks, and it was evident that Nacua and Kupp were the keys to victory, especially when considering the chemistry they have with Matthew Stafford.

“There's a confidence, there's a comfort, there's a rapport that's been established with Matthew and Cooper over the years and then Puka and Matthew last year and then leading into this season,” McVay said. “And so, these guys are ballers.

“And Matthew brought out the best in everybody. But I thought Puka and Cooper were ready to go. They made an impact.”