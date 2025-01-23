While Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams try to figure out what areas they need to shore up, the future of Matthew Stafford hangs in the balance. And McVay made a request of Stafford amid the quarterback’s murky future.

After a surprise run to the playoffs, and a blowout win over the Vikings in the postseason, the Rams came up a few points short of the Eagles in the Divisional Round. Will they have another shot at a run with Stafford at the helm in 2025?

Whatever the case, McVay wants to know sooner as opposed to later, according to espn.com. Last year, the Rams and Stafford didn’t have an adjusted contract until the team reported to camp.

“We don't want to have that go on again,” McVay said. “I don't think that's good for anybody. I think sooner than later, being able to get that clarity. Understanding clear, open and honest communication.”

Rams QB Matthew Stafford still fits in LA?

McVay said there’s a mutual respect between the organization and Stafford.

“I think there's a lot of love coming from our part,” McVay said. “I think there's a lot of appreciation coming from his part as well. And I think a lot sooner than later is an ideal scenario.”

The 2024 season turned out good for Stafford, who came on strong and finished with 3,762 yards passing. He totaled 20 touchdowns and had only eight interceptions, his lowest total since 2019 with the Lions.

McVay said Stafford still get the job done.

“He's as tough as it gets,” McVay said. “It's like anything else, as the season goes on, players accumulate things that they work through when you play as many games as they do.”

If Stafford decided to step away from football, the Rams wouldn’t be in a great position. They would likely have to turn to Jimmy Garoppolo unless they found a way to sign a free-agent quarterback like Sam Darnold. However, Darnold faded at the end of the season with the Vikings and certainly hurt his overall stock. Also, the Rams don’t have a high enough draft pick to get a high-potential quarterback in a thin draft at the position.