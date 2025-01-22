The Los Angeles Rams are turning the page to the 2025 NFL offseason. They've rebranded themselves as a playoff contender using impact draft picks. But now head coach Sean McVay and company have a roster to evaluate.

Changes are on the horizon. The offense could look different with Puka Nacua — because Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp face uncertain futures in L.A. Stafford is dealing with retirement thoughts. Meanwhile, Kupp became 100% real about his own Rams future with free agency looming.

However, one area represents the fatal flaw the Rams must fix. This position group must be retooled for L.A. to catapult back to Super Bowl contention. And finally, this specific spot faces their own age and lineup concerns.

Rams pass protection is fatal flaw that must be fixed

The front line surrendered 28 sacks this past season. They've improved significantly since the brutal 59 sacks they allowed in 2022. But this unit still struggled establishing consistency at protecting Stafford.

The QB took between 2-5 sacks through the first five games. The Rams then went three straight games allowing just one sack between Oct. 20 to Nov. 3.

But Stafford got sacked multiple times in five more contests — including during the divisional round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly's pass rush penetrated through for five sacks. Jalen Carter created the inside push and tallied two of those Eagles sacks. Philadelphia was the one unit that delivered the most damage to the Rams' offensive line. The Eagles piled 10 total sacks on the Rams (got five in the Nov. 24 win).

This group faces multiple questions. Not just who can fix the unit, but who may leave.

Rams must address offensive line in free agency and draft

Los Angeles will look different in the trenches, more so the blindside.

Both left tackles Alaric Jackson and Joe Noteboom are free agents. The former started the most at 14 games. They're also among the remaining holdovers from the Super Bowl LVI champions, as they backed up franchise legend Andrew Whitworth.

Even the interior has players heading into the free agent market. Guard Connor McDermott and reserve center Dylan McMahon are part of the Rams' 2025 FA class.

General manager Les Snead and the front office have a tough decision on their hands involving the always-important left tackle spot. Both Jackson and Noteboom have lots of game experience and proven to be reliable. The latter is older as he'll turn 30 in June. But Jackson has established himself as an underrated pass blocker post “Big Whit.” He's only allowed two sacks total in the past two seasons. Jackson's pass protection production could make him coveted in the upcoming market.

But LT and the interior aren't the only areas to address. Right tackle Rob Havenstein is another subject worth discussing. Havenstein struggled blocking for Stafford in the Sunday loss at Lincoln Financial Field. He's not getting any younger as he hits 33 years of age in May.

The Rams need free agency and the upcoming draft to fix the fatal flaw residing along the offensive trenches. Cameron Williams of Texas is one name to watch for the Rams ahead of the April 25 draft. Steve Avila and Beaux Limmer help fuel the future inside — though Limmer endured a rough afternoon blocking Carter against the Eagles. But the protection must continue to improve and establish consistency ahead of 2025.