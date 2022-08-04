Sean McVay addresses Matthew Stafford injury concerns with QB throwing lefty at Rams camp

There is no real cause for alarm for the Los Angeles Rams with regard to the health of their most important player. Rams head coach Sean McVay did not sound too worried about the hurting right elbow of Matthew Stafford, who tried to give his left arm something to do before Wednesday’s practice, as pointed out by Gary Klein of The Detroit News.

McVay said that the limited workload for Matthew Stafford “was part of the plan,” while also offering a reminder of the toll the quarterback’s body has gone through in his career and a bit of an outlook about the Rams signal-caller’s availability once Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season comes.

“Anytime that you’ve played as long and are as tough as he is, I don’t know if you’re ever truly pain-free,” McVay said. “But the goal would be for Sept. 8 and, really looking toward 17 games and then hopefully some games after that if we earn that opportunity.”

The Rams are going to take things easy with their quarterback in the training camp, as there’s really no urgent reason to risk aggravating Matthew Stafford’s arm by rushing him back. In the meantime, the Rams can opt to run offenses on the field with Stafford’s backups in John Wolford, Bryce Perkins, and Luis Perez.

Stafford reached his long-time dream of becoming an NFL champion when he spearheaded the Rams to a Super Bowl victory last season. With Stafford under center, the Rams were able to find the key that puts them over the hump after previous attempts at taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. That season, Stafford racked up 4,886 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns with just 17 interceptions. The Rams finished sixth in 2021 in scoring offense with 27.0 points per game and seventh in total offense with 373.2 total yards per contest.