Matthew Stafford is still not 100 percent healthy, but the Los Angeles Rams quarterback is progressing well in his recovery from his elbow injury. In fact, he is right where he wants to be when it comes to his conditioning.

Speaking to reporters after throwing for the whole week in training camp, Stafford shared that he is working hard to improve his strength and get a better feeling with his throwing arm. He wasn’t able to throw during the team’s OTAs and even needed an anti-inflammatory injection to address the problem, but he has since moved on and surpassed that stage.

“It’s coming along. I’m kind of right where I want to be and just continue to get it feeling better. Get it stronger. You just lose those reps through the offseason and [I’m] trying to gain some of those reps back at the moment,” Stafford said when asked about the condition of his elbow, per Pro Football Talk.

Matthew Stafford’s elbow issue has been a major storyline for the Rams this offseason, especially with the team gearing up to defend their Super Bowl title. Fortunately, it looks like the veteran QB is well on track to be healthy come Week 1 of the 2022 season.

For what it’s worth, however, the Rams are not putting too much pressure on Stafford as they ease him back to avoid possible complications on his elbow. They still need to protect their QB, which is why Sean McVay decided not to have any of their QBs throw on Sunday.

“Tomorrow will be a de-loaded day. We’ll basically be jog-through. We’re really working in kind of those four-day blocks where you see us go two on, kind of a de-loaded day, and then kind of ramp it up again with a day off [after that],” McVay explained. “Tomorrow will be that third day of the four-day block, which will be kind of more of a mental approach for us. Similar to what you saw in the OTAs.”

The Rams’ preseason start in the second week of August, so that’s still plenty of time for Stafford to rest and recover.