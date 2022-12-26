By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams may be out of the playoff race, but Baker Mayfield continues to give fans a reason to watch the team. With that said, it’s not a surprise why head coach Sean McVay has glowing praises for his new quarterback.

Mayfield led the Rams once again as they destroyed Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos during their Christmas Day showdown. The former Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers QB completed 24 of his 28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with no interception, allowing LA to win 51-14.

After the game, McVay was asked if Mayfield is living up to the expectations they have on him, and he responded, “Probably better.”

There were doubts about Baker Mayfield’s ability to lead a team after his struggles with the Panthers, a forgettable stint that led to him being cut by the franchise. However ever since he joined the Rams and suit up in Week 14, he has been playing some really solid football.

With his two-touchdown performance on Sunday, he now has four touchdowns with the team and a 2-1 win-loss record to show alongside it. He has also thrown just one interception, which is definitely a good development after he was intercepted six times in seven games with the Panthers this 2022.

With Matthew Stafford expected to return from his injury next season, it’s likely that Mayfield is signing elsewhere in the offseason. However, he has certainly given Rams fans something to smile about amid a rather disastrous season.