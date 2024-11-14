When the Los Angeles Rams took the field in Week 10, it was with yet another new configuration on the offensive line.

That's right, with Rob Havenstein out, and the trio of Joseph Noteboom, Jonah Jackson, and Steve Avila all activated off of IR, McVay trotted out a new-look offensive line that still isn't the unit the team was hoping to start in Week 1, before some players got injured, others got uninjured, and others still were suspended.

Gosh, how frustrating must that be, to be over two months into the 2024 NFL season without playing the five offensive linemen you pegged as potential starters? Well, Sean McVay was asked that very question heading into Week 11, and let it be known that, yeah, lacking that continuity has been tough, but the Rams are going to keep going, as they can't do anything else.

“Your guess is as good as mine. I do know this, those guys have wanted to be out here and it's been… 2022 was a different year, but in terms of the amount of moving parts and where guys are out for not the whole year, but extended periods of time, that affects your ability to develop some continuity. I feel for those guys. It's been challenging and unique circumstances for sure,” McVay told reporters.

“You certainly hope so, but here we are ten weeks in, and it just seems like you're getting more resilient to be able to handle it, but I do feel for the guys. That’s one of the worst parts about this is the amount of work, time, effort, and dedication that goes into preparing for a season, and then when a lot of things happen, especially for these players, that are totally out of their control and it limits their availability to be able to go out and compete with their teammates and be factors for our team. That's been challenging.”

Is the Rams' lack of continuity up front a big reason why they can't consistently get things going on the ground? Potentially so, but do you know what? What else can they really do? With Havenstein not quite injured enough to end up on IR, fans and McVay alike might just get their wish before Thanksgiving, even if some fans now want nothing more than for rookie sixth-round pick Beau Limmer to get another shot at center before everything is said and done.

Sean McVay admits that the Rams struggled up front in Week 10

So, considering the Rams have what they have in terms of upfront protection for Matthew Stafford, how did McVay think his team fared against the Dolphins in Week 10? Well, much like the fans who watched along at home, McVay admitted that, yeah, things didn't always shake out in the Rams' way, though crucially, he thinks that has more to do with continuity than one player or another being in the wrong position.

“There were some tough things. Again, football is the greatest team sport that there is. You give credit to the Dolphins, but there were a lot of instances,” McVay explained. “I think you have to acknowledge the fact that 60% of our guys that were out there hadn't played football in months. You always try to simulate those things in practice settings, but it's very difficult. You always want to make sure that as a coach you're putting guys in positions to have success. I know guys are competing to the best of their ability, but there were some things that we expect better, and you also look at yourself and say, ‘Are we doing exactly the right things?’ Even though if we might think that, let's learn from it and let's apply it moving forward.”

Is the Rams' issue one of personnel or of continuity? Would they be better off playing Jackson at his natural position, left guard, instead of snapping the ball at center, sending Avila to the bench in favor of Limmer? Or should they stick with their five best players and hope it all works out, even if there are roadblocks along the way? Fans will have to keep tuning in to find out.