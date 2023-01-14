Los Angeles Rams’ head coach Sean McVay made a powerful statement in reference to his decision to not retire, per Jay Glazer.

“I wanted to take some time to really know I could restore and renew the passion and zest I need and after leaning on family and friends and taking time to reflect it became clear to me,” Stafford told Glazer. “I don’t want to run away from adversity I want to run through it.”

Glazer reported that Sean McVay is at peace with his decision.

Rumors have been swirling about McVay potentially retiring ever since LA won the Super Bowl last year. Some reports have stated that McVay could pursue a television job at some point. But for now, he is focused on helping the Rams bounce back following their abysmal 2022 campaign.

The Rams finished the season with a 5-12 record. However, they faced plenty of injury concern throughout the year. Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and Cooper Kupp were just a few of LA’s stars who missed time due to injury. Los Angles could rebound in 2023 if they can manage to stay healthy.

QB Matthew Stafford has faced retirement rumors of his own. But the Rams are expected to pick up his player option for the 2023 season. Barring looming health concerns, Stafford will likely be under center for the team next year.

There are no guarantees for Sean McVay past the 2023 season. But Rams fans will be happy to have their head coach back for at least one more year.