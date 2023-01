The Los Angeles Rams have made an important contract move with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford after head coach Sean McVay opted to return for the 2023 season. The Rams are expected to pick up Stafford’s 2023 option bonus and his 2024 salary, contract numbers that will pay the star quarterback a combined $62 million in guaranteed money, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

More to come on this developing story.