Sean McVay will return to the Los Angeles Rams in the 2023 season, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini and other media reports. After months of speculation about the head coach’s future, McVay informed the Rams of his decision Friday. The dark cloud hanging over LA is finally removed, and they can now go about deciding what to do for the upcoming offseason and the 2023 campaign.

The rumors about Sean McVay’s potential departure has haunted the Rams ever since their Super Bowl run. It was heavily rumored at the start of the season that McVay would ditch LA for a TV deal in 2022. McVay ended up returning to his former team, but the result was less than ideal: the Rams had the worst season by a defending Super Bowl champion.

As mentioned, Sean McVay and the Rams had an absolutely terrible title defense this season. Part of it is due to a decline from some of their stars on defense. However, the biggest killer for Los Angeles this season was injuries. Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and many other key starters hit the Injured Reserve list at some point.

This 2022 season should not take away from what Sean McVay has built with the Rams, though. Immediately after he was hired in 2017, McVay elevated LA into postseason contender status. He has two Super Bowl appearances under his belt, and one championship as well. His offensive genius made the Rams a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs last season.