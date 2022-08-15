Sean McVay drops hint on roster security of Rams weapon with sleeper potential to be a hit in 2022

As NFL teams are starting to trim down their roster ahead of the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Los Angeles Rams also have decisions to make decisions on that front in the days to come. But for at least Rams rookie running back Kyren Williams, it appears that he’s already got a sure spot on the team, even though Sean McVay recently said that the tailback out of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football program is uncertain of seeing action in any of LA’s remaining preseason games.

Via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today:

“I’m not sure about that,” McVay said of Williams playing in the preseason. “He’s done a really good job. He’s basically been a full participant with the way we’ve practiced as of late. I think that’s gonna be predicated on some of the health of the other situations, but I have not determined that yet. You’d like to see him in an ideal situation, but kind of similar to Tutu, some of those things are flexible situations. This is a guy I loved coming out of Notre Dame. We loved as a coaching staff. I know Les and his group felt the same way.”

It’s always natural for a coach to speak glowingly of players, but it does seem here that Sean McVay really likes what the Rams have in Kyren Williams, who was taken by the team in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

While Williams is currently buried below Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. on the Rams’ running back depth chart, Sean McVay said as well that “he’s [Williams” gonna have really heavy workloads at practice and I expect him to be a guy that’s gonna help us this year.” Williams should be nice insurance for the Rams behind the injury-prone duo of Akers and Henderson.

In four years in South Bend, Williams racked up 2,153 rushing yards and 27 rushing touchdowns on 419 carries for the Fighting Irish. He also had 675 receiving yards and four touchdown receptions (three during his final year with the team). Sean McVay has a good one in Williams.