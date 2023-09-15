Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay gave a Cooper Kupp injury update about when he hopes his All-Pro receiver returns to the team. While the coach can’t put an exact finger on Kupp’s return, he hopes to have him back after a few more games.

“While Sean McVay didn’t want to put a timeline on Cooper Kupp’s return from a hamstring injury,” ESPN Rams beat reporter Sarah Bishop tweeted Friday, “He said the Rams are ‘hopeful’ he’ll be back for Week 5 against Philadelphia.”

This Cooper Kupp injury update is a mixed bag for Rams fans. The 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year missed the last eight games of last season with an ankle injury and seemed like he was coming back healthy in 2023.

However, a hamstring injury in training camp and a setback in that injury recovery landed Kupp on injured reserve, putting him out for at least the first four games of the season. So, while all that is tough for Rams fans to stomach, the fact that McVay says he hopes to have Kupp back right when he comes off IR is good news.

When Kupp does come back, he may be back to a Rams team that is outperforming expectations. Most pundits picked LA to be among the worst teams in the league this season, but Matthew Stafford and company shocked the football world on Sunday, upsetting their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks, 30-13.

Between the Rams’ Week 5 game against the Eagles, the team will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, followed by the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts.