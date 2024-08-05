The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for a crucial 2024 season. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp aren't getting any younger, so the Rams need to make another push for a Super Bowl before its too late. They will need to stay healthy if they want to compete for a playoff spot in a surprisingly deep NFC conference. Unfortunately, one of their best players left practice yesterday with an apparent knee injury.

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, Puka Nacua left Sunday's training camp practice just a little over an hour in. He did not return to play but stayed in his uniform and helmet on the sidelines. Nacua reportedly had a bag of ice wrapped around his right knee.

Rodrigue also reports that Rams head coach Sean McVay said that he is “not sure” what happened to Nacua.

ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed Monday morning that Nacua is now considered week-to-week. Thankfully, one source described the injury as “not serious.”

The injuries just keep adding up for the Rams. The offensive line is already in shambles with left guard Jonah Jackson set to miss the entire preseason with a shoulder injury. Los Angeles also has a pair of players, left tackle Alaric Jackson and right tackle Rob Havenstein, who are “week-to-week” with ankle injuries. They also recently cut veteran center Brian Allen after he suffered a calf injury.

It is too early to panic just yet, but the combination of all of these injuries should have Rams fans feeling nervous.

Los Angeles kicks off the regular season in just over a month on Sunday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in a rematch of last year's wild card game.

What does the future of Matthew Stafford and the Rams look like following his reworked contract?

Matthew Stafford's future with the Rams is another reason why fans might feel uneasy.

Stafford and the Rams recently agreed to a restructured contract that sees him earning $40 million in 2024. However, it also removes any guaranteed money from the future years of his current contract. This has caused many fans and analysts to suggest that Stafford's long-term future with the Rams is in question.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added to that story recently. According to Fowler, the Rams are looking at Stafford and his future as a “year-to-year proposition.”

“His reworked contract reflects that, pushing his 2024 pay into the $40 million range but lessening his guarantees in 2025, allowing both sides to decide whether they want to remain married at that point,” Fowler writes.

There are a number of possible reasons why this is happening. The Rams could be close to done with Stafford. Stafford may be considering retiring from the NFL and looking to have one more playoff push in 2024. The exploding QB market could be another factor, as Stafford may want more favorable contract terms after the 2024 season.

Either way, Rams fans are hopeful that Stafford has at least one great year left in him. Los Angeles won't be able to make the playoffs without him playing at his best.