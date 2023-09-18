Fantasy football owners who stuck with Los Angeles Rams Cam Akers going into Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season might have to make a big decision on the running back soon. That's after Akers was declared a healthy scratch ahead of Sunday's showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at home.

Rams head coach Sean McVay didn't sound optimistic about Akers' short-term future with the team when he spoke about the running back following Los Angeles' 30-23 loss at the hands of their NFC West division rivals, per Adam Grosbard of the OC Register.

Sean McVay called the decision to keep Cam Akers inactive today “a coach's decision.” Did not rule out the possibility Akers could rejoin the Rams next week in Cincinnati.

It appears that the Rams are fine with second-year running back Kyren Williams handling most of the chores on the ground going forward. Williams led the Rams in the Niners game with 52 rushing yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also contributed a meaningful production in the air attack, catching six passes for 48 receiving yards and a touchdown. Back in Week 1, Williams also paced the Rams with 52 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. The Rams seem to have no problems handing the rock to the former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star to the point that Akers has looked dispensable.

Akers signed a four-year, $6.17 million deal with the Rams back in 2020 and can be a free agent by the end of the 2023 NFL season. The Rams selected him in the second round oft he 202020 NFL Draft out of Florida State.