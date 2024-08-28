Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay snapped at a reporter during a recent press conference when asked to clarify what went into the Rams' decision to trade linebacker Ernest Jones. After opening his media availability and calling the Jones trade to the Tennessee Titans strictly a football decision, McVay went back and forth with a reporter when asked to elaborate, per Arya on X, formerly Twitter.

“What I said. How do you take what I said? What do you think that means?” the reporter replied, saying it was best for the football team. “So, that's what it means: it's best for the football team based on the evaluation of work. Based on short and long-term.”

McVay appeared agitated leading into the brief spat with the Rams reporter. After answering many questions about the deal, it was clear that McVay and the Rams felt confident moving on without Jones.

“Football decision. What we felt was best for the football team. He's a great guy, was amazing for us for a few years, but we felt like this was best for our football team,” McVay said at the beginning of the press conference before he was asked if he had spoken to Jones beforehand. “Oh, of course,” McVay replied. “Yeah, there were multiple conversations. He couldn't have been more of a pro like I mentioned to you guys yesterday. I feel really good about the five inside backers that we do have on our team.”

Sean McVay calls Ernest Jones trade a ‘football decision'

The Rams dealt Ernest Jones and a 2026 sixth-round draft pick to the Titans for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick, on Tuesday. McVay was asked if the Rams are considering adding a veteran linebacker in response to trading Jones to the Titans.

“No, we feel great about the linebacker group. You guys are all shocked,” McVay said. “I have a ton of respect for Ernest, and I'm excited about what he'll do in Tennessee and what he's meant here, but this was a decision that we feel like is best for our football team with the guys that we have. I think Troy Reeder and Rozeboom are excellent. I think Jacob Hummel's got versatility, and I couldn't be more impressed with Omar Speights and his emergence as a young undrafted rookie free agent making the team.

“Eli Neal's another guy, and we got a lot of different things we can do, personnel-wise, with some of the guys that we have on the back end and our front. It doesn't take anything away from Ernest, but every decision that we make, and I think you guys know we well enough for now, is best for our football team, and this is in alignment with that.”

It's safe to say McVay feels confident about his group of linebackers and can't wait for the 2024 NFL season to unfold.